Red Sox ‘Still In The Running’ For Yankees' Juan Soto On Rumored $700M+ Deal
If you are following the Juan Soto sweepstakes closely, keep going.
It isn’t over yet, but it should be soon.
The New York Yankees star slugger is the best free agent available and one of the most intriguing free agents in baseball history. Shohei Ohtani secured the largest deal in baseball history last offseason at $700 million and there is a chance that Soto could match or even surpass it.
It’s unclear where he will go still, but the Boston Red Sox aren’t out of the sweepstakes yet, according to MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam.
“This can always change, of course, but source deems it ‘unlikely’ that a Soto decision is made today,” McAdam said. “Better chance of it happening Sunday. Also, Red Sox still in the running.”
Soto didn’t make a decision on Saturday and the Red Sox still haven’t been ruled out. The fact that they have made it this far in the process is interesting and at least shows that Boston isn’t messing around. The Red Sox clearly are actually interested in signing Soto. This doesn’t just seem like a ploy as some have mentioned.
Soto likely will sign soon and whether or not it is with the Red Sox, they have tried their best at least. If they could sign him, it would completely transform the organization. Boston immediately would be considered among the top contenders in the American League. Hopefully, that ends up being the case.
