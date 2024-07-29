Red Sox Eyeing 'Significant Trade Candidate' With Moving Looking Imminent
The Boston Red Sox don't have much time left to make a move.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline now is just one day away. After speculation and rumors all season, they finally will come to an end on Tuesday. The trade deadline will pass and hopefully, the Red Sox will be able to make another move or two.
Boston already has reunited with James Paxton and added catcher Danny Jansen but there still is more time to get another deal done. The Red Sox even have been linked to Chicago Cubs hurler Jameson Taillon by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"(Right-handed pitcher) Jameson Taillon ($18M annually through 2026) has also emerged as a significant trade candidate, with both the Red Sox and (New York Yankees) reportedly among the interested parties," Miller said. "He got his ERA down to 2.96 with an impressive outing Tuesday against (the Milwaukee Brewers), and it sure feels like an oversight that he wasn't in the top 50. If he landed there, he would instantly become Boston's No. 2 starter."
Taillon is having the best season of his career so far and has a 2.96 ERA and 78-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 100 1/3 innings pitched. If the Red Sox could land him, he would help solve a problem in the starting rotation not only this season but next year as well.
Boston has been linked to Taillon on multiple occasions so it wouldn't be too shocking to see chatter pick up over the next 24 hours.
