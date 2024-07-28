Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Major Deal For All-Star Slugger Is 'Possible' According To Insider

Boston certainly could make another trade or two in the coming days

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell (9) rounds the bases after hitting a solo hime run in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox's offense could get a power boost in the next few days.

Boston has been great this year -- despite a recent cold stretch after the All-Star break -- and has performed well above expectations. The Red Sox have the means to get more deals done over the next few days and already have made two.

The Red Sox's biggest need over the next few days certainly is a right-handed bat and The Athletic's Jim Bowden called a trade for Miami Marlins All-Star slugger Josh Bell "possible" ahead of the July 30th Major League Baseball trade deadline.

"He's getting traded. Why? Because he's gotten hot at the right time, and he always seems to get traded at the deadline," Bowden said. "This would be the third year in a row, after being dealt from the (Washington Nationals) to the (San Diego Padres) at the 2022 deadline and from the (Cleveland Guardians) to the Marlins last year. A trade to Boston, Seattle, or Pittsburgh, where he started his career, is possible."

Bell has 14 home runs, 18 doubles, and 49 RBIs in 103 games so far this season. That type of production could go a long way for Boston. The Red Sox have been missing some right-handed power in the lineup with Triston Casas and Trevor Story both injured.

Casas should be back soon, but adding Bell to the organization could add a layer the club currently doesn't have. The Red Sox should be able to compete for a playoff spot all year and adding someone like Bell would help with this.

Patrick McAvoy

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

