Red Sox Major Deal For All-Star Slugger Is 'Possible' According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox's offense could get a power boost in the next few days.
Boston has been great this year -- despite a recent cold stretch after the All-Star break -- and has performed well above expectations. The Red Sox have the means to get more deals done over the next few days and already have made two.
The Red Sox's biggest need over the next few days certainly is a right-handed bat and The Athletic's Jim Bowden called a trade for Miami Marlins All-Star slugger Josh Bell "possible" ahead of the July 30th Major League Baseball trade deadline.
"He's getting traded. Why? Because he's gotten hot at the right time, and he always seems to get traded at the deadline," Bowden said. "This would be the third year in a row, after being dealt from the (Washington Nationals) to the (San Diego Padres) at the 2022 deadline and from the (Cleveland Guardians) to the Marlins last year. A trade to Boston, Seattle, or Pittsburgh, where he started his career, is possible."
Bell has 14 home runs, 18 doubles, and 49 RBIs in 103 games so far this season. That type of production could go a long way for Boston. The Red Sox have been missing some right-handed power in the lineup with Triston Casas and Trevor Story both injured.
Casas should be back soon, but adding Bell to the organization could add a layer the club currently doesn't have. The Red Sox should be able to compete for a playoff spot all year and adding someone like Bell would help with this.
