Red Sox Eyeing These Two All-Star Pitchers Closest, Per Insider
What is the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation going to look like in 2025?
The Red Sox have a good base to build from including Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito. Giolito missed the 2024 season and should be able to return in 2025.
Boston has the makings of a very solid rotation but needs to add a left-handed starter into the mix badly. The Red Sox certainly have the means to. Boston has been involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes that has been massive and could even finish around $700 million.
The Red Sox clearly can spend anything they want and will be in the market for starters. Boston also could look to the trade market. The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and that is a luxury because the club can pretty much acquire any player available on the trade market if it really wants to.
Boston is going to have some tough choices to make and MLB.com's Ian Browne reported that the two pitchers the Red Sox are "eyeing the closest" are Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried and Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet.
"The two pitchers the Red Sox are eyeing the closest are lefties Garrett Crochet and Max Fried," Browne said. "Crochet is being dangled in trade talks by the White Sox. The Red Sox might be one of the few teams that have the combination of young Major League talent and top prospects to make a deal work. As for Fried, he is a free agent, and the Sox immediately turned their attention to him after Blake Snell signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers that includes deferred money."
If the Red Sox want to take the next step into contention, landing either of these guys would be a fantastic move. Somehow getting both, would be perfect.
