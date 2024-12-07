Red Sox Made 'Serious Push' To Sign $10 Million Two-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been tied to every big-name player available this offseason.
Whether it is someone available on the open market or a player who has been hinted to be available through trade, the Red Sox have been involved. Another big-name player flew off the market on Friday and unsurprisingly the Red Sox were involved once again.
Two-time All-Star and 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber was available in free agency but decided to sign a $10 million deal to re-sign with the Cleveland Guardians for the 2025 campaign with a player option for 2026.
Before that deal happened, though, the Red Sox made a "serious push" for him, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Before Shane Bieber re-signed with the Cleveland Guardians, the Boston Red Sox were 'aggressive' and made a 'serious push' to sign the right-hander, according to sources familiar with the situation," Murray said. "Bieber, 30 in May, turned down more money with other teams to return to Cleveland, sources say. In his deal with the Guardians, he will earn $10 million in 2025 with a $16 million player option for 2026 that includes a $4 million buyout."
Landing Bieber to a deal of that nature would have been a very solid move for the Red Sox. He made just two starts in 2024, but he has a 3.22 career ERA in seven years and has ace-upside at a clearly discounted cost.
