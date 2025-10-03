Red Sox Facing $80 Million Alex Bregman Decision
The Boston Red Sox’s 2025 season unfortunately is over.
It was a fun one. Boston didn’t make it deep in the playoffs, but it did have its best season since 2021. On top of this fact, this is the beginning for this Boston core. The Red Sox took on the New York Yankees without the majority of its starting rotation, not to mention the losses of guys like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.
This is the beginning for Boston, but it needs more pitching. More importantly, now that the Red Sox’s season is over, all eyes turn to Alex Bregman. He signed a three-year, $120 million deal. Now, he has to make a decision whether or not he will opt out.
The Red Sox are facing an Alex Bregman question right now
Whether he opts out or not, bringing Bregman back should be a priority for Boston. He slumped down the stretch, but this guy is a leader and was one of the team’s best offense players all year. There was a point in which Anthony and Bregman were carrying the load for a while.
Right now, there’s $80 million left on his deal. That decision is the most important one facing the organization right now, but won't be the only one. The Bregman decision will define the offseason. But, even if he does return, the Red Sox clearly need some more pop in the middle of the lineup as well. Boston finished the season with just two guys hitting over 20 homers (Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu). If Bregman hadn't gotten hurt, he likely would've been in that category as well. A full season of Anthony next year should help the power numbers too, but Boston clearly needs more. Plus another high-end starter.
The $80 million question is the one that is most front of mind for the front office, but it's not the only one. First base is a real question. Will Triston Casas return, and if so could he be the power bat Boston needs? The outfielder plus Masataka Yoshida still seems as though at least one guy could be gone from that group. That's speculation, though. The Red Sox's big decisions start with Bregman, but that won't be the only one.
More MLB: Why Neil deGrasse Tyson Was Cast In Latest Red Sox Docu-Series