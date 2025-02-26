Red Sox Fan-Favorite From 2024 Hits Two Homers For Yankees In Spring Training
A Boston Red Sox fan-favorite from the 2024 season is crushing the ball for the New York Yankees in Spring Training.
Last August, the Red Sox disappointed many fans when they DFA’d 29-year-old Dom Smith. Smith was officially released by Boston on August 20, as the Red Sox didn’t feel there was room for Smith on the roster with first baseman Triston Casas returning from injury.
After a brief stint with the Cincinnati Reds, Smith entered free agency and was snagged by the Yankees on a minor league deal in January.
It looks like Smith won’t be playing in the minors, however.
Smith has been swinging a mighty bat this week, which has led many to believe that he’ll fill in at DH for the injured Giancarlo Stanton to start the 2025 season. Smith hit a home run on Tuesday versus the Minnesota Twins and followed that up with another jack on Wednesday versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Both homers were to right field, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone has talked about how Smith could benefit from the shallow porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.
Smith can play first base and outfield for the Yankees, as well, so they have to be happy about his plate production at the moment. If Smith continues to hit and is able to carve out a role in the upcoming campaign, it’ll be another footnote in the storied rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees.
Smith is a career .246 hitter with 64 home runs and 259 RBIs. He was selected at No. 11 overall by the New York Mets in the 2013 Major League Baseball draft.
Smith was a great presence in the Red Sox clubhouse last season, providing valuable leadership to Boston’s young talent and also stepping in to do anything the team asked of him, including pitching in relief when the Red Sox’s bullpen was decimated by injuries.
Smith is a versatile player who contributes a lot to winning, and it’s no surprise that he's already positively impacting the Yankees.
