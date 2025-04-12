Red Sox Fan-Favorite Gets Honest After Ugly Loss
The Boston Red Sox had one of their toughest days of the young season on Friday.
Boston took on the Chicago White Sox on the road looking to ride the momentum from a thrill extra-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, but that's not how it went. The Red Sox ended up losing to the then 2-10 White Sox in blowout fashion.
Chicago ended up coming out on top, 11-1. One thing that made the game even worse for Boston was the team's sloppy defensive play. The Red Sox racked up five errors in the loss. That's a pretty stunning number for one game. First baseman Triston Casas had one of the errors and took accountability after the game, as shared in a clip by NESN.
"Just a lot of plays that have to be made that weren't," Casas said. "It's tough when you're not scoring runs to play bad defense that leads to losses. It's just something that we have to clean up. It's been an issue through the first couple of games of the season but I have confidence we're going to do better moving forward and get the bats rolling as well...
"Just a play that's got to be made. It's unrealistic to point out one play in the game and say that's why we loss but that's a pretty clear one with that specific one and it pretty much changed the course of the game for the worse...next time it comes, I'll make the adjustment."
The best part about baseball is that there are games each day. Yesterday's game is over and now the team can try to get back on track and flush it away.
