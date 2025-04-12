Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Roman Anthony Is Making His Case For Boston Promotion

The Red Sox have one of the most intriguing young guys in baseball right now

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (48) is congratulated after he scored a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's offense has stalled big time over the last few days.

Since erupting for 18 runs against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Red Sox have scored just nine runs over their last five games. The Red Sox lost four of those five games, including a disappointing 11-1 loss against the then 2-10 Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

That's baseball, though. Any team can win on any given night and any team could lose. If that wasn't the case, the Los Angeles Dodgers would never lose, but that's just not the case.

It has been a tough few days for Red Sox fans, but there can be some bright spots. For example, young outfielder Roman Anthony has been getting into the swing of things over the last few days and had a big three-hit night on Friday against the Columbus Clippers.

Anthony finished the night 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. You can check out a clip of some of the highlights from the action below, courtesy to Minor League Baseball.

Anthony so far this season is slashing .237/.396/.500 with two home runs, six RBIs, one stolen base, two doubles, and a triple in 11 games. The batting average stat may not jump off the page, but he's getting on pace at a healthy clip and has done a bit of everything else in a small sample size.

His time will come and he's certainly going to continue to give Boston something to think about. At the very least, he is a bright spot in a tough week.

