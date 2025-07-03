Red Sox Fan-Favorite Officially Retiring, Ending 13-Year MLB Career
It sounds like a former member of the Boston Red Sox is calling it a career.
Journeyman outfielder Kevin Pillar played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball and saw time with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers in the big leagues.
Pillar officially announced his decision to retire on Wednesday on "Foul Territory."
"I guess I can officially say I'm done playing," Pillar said. "I wanted to be 100% sure. Because of things I went through last year, I kinda said it was gonna be my last year. Then I got into the offseason and my mindset kinda changed.
“I wanted to make sure that I was really done playing and it started eating at me a little bit. I kinda missed it. I didn't like the way the year ended last year for me. I had the thumb surgery in the offseason. I went through that tedious process of rehabbing it, got cleared to start playing catch and hitting and was like, 'You know what, if I don't go back and try I might have some regrets.'
"I'm very thankful that I went back and went into spring training and got a chance to play for the Rangers. It was unfortunate that my season was cut short when I was DFA'd. But once I got on the other side and got a chance to be home and be Dad and spend time...I wake up every morning now excited to be Dad and see what the day brings."
A great career may be over, but something good surely will come next.
