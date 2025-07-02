Insider Breaks Down Red Sox's Outfield Trade Dilemma
Will the Boston Red Sox trade another significant piece of the organization before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 31st?
Boston already cut ties with Rafael Devers and there's been plenty of chatter about the possibility of moving an outfielder as well. Boston currently has Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, and Rob Refsnyder all on the roster with Masataka Yoshida not far from joining that group.
That's a lot of talent and only so much time and at-bats to go around. We'll see what happens. As the trade deadline has gotten closer, the two guys that have been talked about the most are Duran and Abreu. This was the case this past offseason as well.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column highlighting the most likely players to be dealt this summer. One nugget that stood out was that Bowden noted that some teams "would prefer" Abreu, but that might not be Boston's preference.
"No. 10. Wilyer Abreu, RF, Red Sox," Bowden said. "Abreu was mentioned because some teams would prefer him over Duran in a trade due to his elite defense. He also has an additional year of control (through 2029). However, I get the impression Boston’s preference is to trade Duran over him unless the return for Abreu was much better.
"Abreu, 26, is batting .256 with 16 home runs and a 125 OPS+. He will again be in contention to win the Gold Glove Award for AL right fielders."
In just a few weeks, all of the speculation will end. We should get a clearer view into Boston's plans with under a month to go until the deadline passes.
