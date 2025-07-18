Red Sox Fan-Favorite On Trade Deadline Radar, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox are too good to sell off pieces just to do so.
Boston looks like a serious contender in a weak American League and therefore there’s no reason to just flip a key piece for no reason. This is a topic that specifically is in reference to the outfield. Aside from Roman Anthony, every other outfielder on the roster has been speculated about in some capacity ahead of the trade deadline. This is especially true about speedster Jarren Duran.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand continued the buzz and mentioned him as one of 10 players to watch ahead of the trade deadline.
"Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox," Feinsand said. "First-half fWAR: 1.4 Trading a controllable player such as Duran – he’s under club control through 2028 – might seem wild, but the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders that could make the 28-year-old expendable if Boston is able to get a solid return. Duran hasn’t been able to follow up his breakout 2024 season with a similar campaign, though he’s still been a contributor to the Red Sox lineup. If Boston feels confident in the trio of Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu patrolling the outfield, Duran could help fill other holes – specifically in the rotation – for 2025 and beyond."
The Red Sox are lucky to have Duran. Although a deal would clear up the logjam in the outfield, there's no real reason to swing a deal right now despite the trade deadline coming up quickly.