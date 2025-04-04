Red Sox Fan-Favorite Predicted To Win Prestigious Award
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best overall rosters in the American League right now on paper.
Unlike past years, there aren't any clear holes on this team right now. The lineup is pretty balanced thanks to the addition of Alex Bregman and the ascension of Kristian Campbell. The starting rotation has a chance to be lights-out and the bullpen is leading baseball with a 2.05 ERA.
One big hole for the team over the last few years has been rough defense but that has taken care of itself as well. Bregman at the hot corner and a healthy Trevor Story at shortstop don't hurt. But, the big thing is the outfield.
Wilyer Abreu won a Gold Glove last year in right field and both Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran are capable of doing the same this year. Everything is trending in Boston's directon.
ESPN shared its annual list of the top 100 players in the league heading into the season. Boston had five players crack the list including Rafael Devers, Duran, Garrett Crochet, Bregman, and Triston Casas. Duran popped up at No. 36 and David Schoenfield predicted he will not only make the All-Star team again, but also win a Gold Glove Award in left field.
"Duran's shocking breakout season in 2024 was a statistical smorgasbord: 48 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs, 34 stolen bases, 191 hits, 111 runs, 8.7 WAR and 23 defensive runs saved," Schoenfield said. "He led the majors in doubles, triples and plate appearances while ranking second in runs and DRS. Can he do it again? This ranking suggests he won't be quite as good, but it's also hard to fluke your way to 83 extra-base hits.
"Even with some regression at the plate -- although his .834 OPS in 2024 matched his .828 mark from 2023 -- Duran's all-around game makes him a very valuable player. Season prediction: We're not going to predict another 8.7-WAR season (that would be a little too fearless), but how about another All-Star appearance, a Gold Glove in left field and 70 extra-base hits -- which could add up to a 6-WAR season."
The perception around Boston has completely shifted over the last year or so and now there's a lot of national buzz for the Red Sox again.
