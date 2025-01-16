Red Sox Fan-Favorite Prospect Getting Pointers From 541-HR Boston Legend
The Boston Red Sox's farm system is in a better place now than at any point since their last World Series run, and potentially all century.
The talent pool is headlined by star hitters Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell, the consensus top three prospects in the system who could all graduate to the big leagues in 2025. But watch out as well for the impact talent further down the pipeline.
Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 season in the Boston farm system, and he was added to the 40-man roster this winter to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old from Venezuela may not get his chance to impact the big-league club in 2025, but he's undoubtedly inching closer.
Nicknamed "The Password," Garcia has become a fan-favorite among Red Sox prospect loyalists, with his untamed long hair and propensity for hitting the stuffing out of the baseball. And his search for offseason knowledge has led him to a Red Sox legend, which will only improve his standing in the eyes of the fan base.
At Red Sox Rookie Development Camp earlier this week, Garcia revealed that he had received some advice this winter from Hall of Famer David Ortiz, one of the best and most beloved players in franchise history.
“I’ve been talking to David Ortiz,” Garcia said via translator, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. “He gave me a lot of tips and we’ve talked a lot about how to play in Boston."
Ortiz hit 541 home runs in the majors, so he knows a thing or two about hitting, especially at Fenway Park. For the Red Sox, Garcia developing into a right-handed home run hitter, something they don't definitively have at the moment, would be a massive win.
Cerullo also spoke to Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham, who dished on the club's high expectations for Garcia in 2024.
"I don't think it's unrealistic to say he's finishing the season in Triple-A," Abraham said. "And because of the 40-man, knocking on the door to potentially be a big-leaguer and impact the game."
Whenever the Red Sox do call up "The Password," it will be exciting to see the impact he can have on the big-league club.
