Red Sox Fan-Favorite 'Seems Ready' For Long-Awaited Debut
The Boston Red Sox signed Liam Hendriks last year knowing he wouldn't be able to take the mound with the team right away.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 that forced him to miss the vast majority of the 2024 season. Boston knew this would be the case and the thought was he could help down the stretch if the club was in contention or help in 2025. He took the mound for a few minor league appearances down the stretch, but the Red Sox weren't in the mix for a playoff spot so they didn't rush him.
Hendriks is a good who has had some seriously bad luck with injuries over the last few years, not to mention the fact that he also beat cancer. Even with all of this, he has continued to battle and bounce back. He went on the Injured List right before the season opened up but the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham shared that he now "seems ready" to make his long-awaited return to a big league mound.
"Liam Hendriks pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one and working around a walk," Abraham said. "It was his third minor league game. He seems ready to make his return to the major leagues after what has been a 22-month absence because of elbow surgery and subsequent setbacks.
"With Aroldis Chapman performing well as closer, Hendriks would become another late-inning option for Cora."
This guy has continued to work no matter how many obstacles have been put in front of him. It's going to be pretty electric the first time he takes the mound at Fenway Park and that could be as soon as this weekend.