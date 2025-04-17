Red Sox Rising Star Eyeing Season Debut Next Week
The Boston Red Sox finally could start getting reinforcements for the starting rotation as soon as next week.
Boston has been without the services of Brayan Bello so far this season but there's a chance that he could return as soon as Tuesday, according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.
"Brayan Bello could rejoin the rotation as early as Tuesday against the Mariners at Fenway Park," Abraham said. "The 25-year-old righthander has been on the injured list all season because of a sore shoulder. Bello was the Opening Day starter in 2024 and finished 14-8 with a 4.49 earned run average over 30 starts.
"Bello made his fourth minor league rehabilitation start on Wednesday night. He went 4 1/3 innings for Double A Portland at Hartford, allowing four runs on six hits, including a three-run home run in the first inning. He also had one walk and seven strikeouts."
So far this season he has made four appearances in the minors and has a 7.07 ERA in 14 innings pitched. That number doesn't really matter as he has been working his way back from injury.
The timing couldn’t be better for Bello’s impending return because of the fact that the team had to place Richard Fitts on the Injured List after his most recent start. He and Sean Newcomb have done a good job picking up the slack with Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford out to begin the year.
Bello dealt with some shoulder soreness that was able to slow his buildup down in Spring Training. He’s been healthy for a while, but the team clearly has wanted to bring him up slowly to make sure he’s fully alright.
It sounds like his next start will be with the Red Sox.
