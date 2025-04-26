Red Sox Fan-Favorite Tabbed As Potential Summer Trade Candidate
The Boston Red Sox already have had plenty of trade speculation about them this season.
We are just 27 games into the regular season and Boston has been solid leading some to talk about the possibility of addiing. There also has been some pretty ridiculous trade speculation about Rafael Devers, but that pretty much can be just ignored.
Still, April is almost done and things are just going to continue to heat up each month as we approach the summer. FanSided's Brian Burrows made a list of four players who could get traded this season and one that stood out on his list was Romy González.
"Romy González is having a very hot start to the season," Burrows said "Through 30 at-bats, the 28-year-old is slashing .333/.394/.467. The righty was selected off waivers from the White Sox before the 2024 season and quickly found a home on the Red Sox bench.
"Now, the Sox's bench is very crowded, and there are players in Triple-A banging down the doors to the majors. If he continues playing even close to this, a lot of teams around the league would like him as an everyday utility piece or the strong side of a platoon. Either way, Boston could capitalize on his versatility to open up a spot for a youngster while bringing back a nice prospect in return, or package him in a deal for a star."
González is a guy who is great to have around. He can play all over the field and is a pretty consistent hitter. Right now, he pretty much serves as the team's backup first baseman so you wouldn't want to move him without an answer there. He's a great to have around and quickly has become a fan-favorite. Who knows what will happen this summer.
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gets Update After Injury Scare