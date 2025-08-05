Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fans Can Exhale After Roman Anthony's Latest Injury Update

Not much is scarier than not knowing if your star rookie is healthy...

Jackson Roberts

Aug 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) slides into third base during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) slides into third base during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games on Monday night, but that was hardly the story.

As fans were settling into their seats, outfielder Roman Anthony was warming up on the Fenway Park grass as usual. He was announced over the loudspeakers as the third batter and right fielder. But when the team took the field to begin the game, it was suddenly Wilyer Abreu in right, not the rookie superstar.

There were moments of no information, and those were the scariest moments of all. Then, cameras showed Anthony clutching at his back during stretches, and the team announced he left the game with "mid-back tightness."

After the 8-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, though, fans could finally breathe a bit easier. The Red Sox were clearly exercising an abundance of caution, and manager Alex Cora said he expects the rookie to miss just one more game (Tuesday) before returning to the lineup.

“Everything felt normal all day and I felt something as I was stretching on the line,” Anthony said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Just figured we’d be cautious with it and was super uncomfortable. I relayed that quickly and we decided we were going to shut it down.”

“I’ll get with the training staff and figure that out, but I’m already definitely trending in the right direction and feeling better than it was earlier."

Needless to say, the Red Sox can ill afford to lose Anthony for any length of time. They're 30-16 in games he plays this season, compared to 33-35 when he doesn't. He's putting up a .400 on-base percentage and completely changing the complexity of the lineup around him.

So the update was a much-needed sigh of relief. Plus, Abreu being in right field probably saved the Red Sox, as the Gold Glover gunned down Nick Loftin at home plate with two outs in the eighth to stop a four-run rally that could have continued to snowball.

The sooner Anthony can return to action, the better the fan base will feel. But the Red Sox are right to be cautious with their prized rookie.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News