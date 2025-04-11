Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fans May Not Have To Wait Long To See 2-Time All-Star

The Red Sox added some intriguing depth to the organization on Thursday

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 24, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An image outside Fenway Park on an empty Jersey Street before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox recently suffered a pretty big blow as Connor Wong went down with a fracture around his pinky on his left hand.

He was hit by a bat and it hasn't been announced how long he will be out for. Carlos Narváez is the team's other catcher who opened the season on active big league roster. Blake Sabol recently was called up after Wong went down and now has appeared in two games.

The Red Sox added some more depth to the organization on Thursday as they signed two-time All-Star Yasmani Grandal to a minor league deal, per FanSided's Robert Murray.

"Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a minor-league contract, sources say," Murray said. "Grandal was with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season."

Grandal appeared in 72 games last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates and finished the season with nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and slashed .228/.304/.400. He's a 13-year big league veteran and is a very solid depth pickup. Frankly, there are very few minor league deals that are bad. He has plenty of experience and if he looks good in the minors, the Red Sox could have another big league option at a low cost. If things don't go well in the minors, there's no impact on the big league club.

It won't take long to see if Grandal will make the Red Sox's roster, though. He has a May 1st opt-out in his deal, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"The clock is already ticking on Grandal. He has a May 1 opt-out, according to a source," Cotillo said.

We should find out pretty quickly if he'll fill in with the big league club or not.

