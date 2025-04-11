Red Sox All-Star Finally Nearing His Long-Awaited Team Debut
The Boston Red Sox could very well get a massive boost for the bullpen in the near future.
Boston signed three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks last year knowing that he was going to miss at least the majority of the 2024 season. Hendriks ended up making six appearances at the minor league level, but the team didn't rush him to the majors as they were out of playoff contention and he wasn't at full strength.
Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman duked it out for the closer job during Spring Training. Chapman won the battle and Hendriks had to be placed on the Injured List shortly before Opening Day and got an injection in his elbow. Luckily, everything checked out and he's been building up again.
Hendriks returned to the mound on Thursday for his first minor league rehab appearance and looked great. He pitched one inning for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and allowed one base hit, but also racked up three strikeouts. You can check out a video of Hendriks' three strikeouts right here, provided by MiLB.com.
Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com shared that Hendriks topped out at 95.2 miles per hour in the short appearance.
"Liam Hendriks tonight for the WooSox: 1 IP, 3 strikeouts, one infield hit, 18 pitches, 13 strikes, 0 audible curse words. Fastball topped out at 95.2 mph," Morrison-O'Day said.
It's hard not to root for Hendriks. He has been dealt a tough hand, but he continues to grind and work his way back. He'll likely need a couple more outings, but it certainly seems like his team debut is right around the corner.
