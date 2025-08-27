Red Sox Fans Send Love After No. 7 Prospect Promotion Decision
The Boston Red Sox have so many prospects for fans to be excited about right now.
Over the last few years, the discussion around the "Big 3" has dominated prospect chatter. Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell were the gold standard and all have shown flashes when given opportunities at the big league level. To take it one step further, Anthony already looks like a big league superstar in the middle of a playoff race. That's rare.
Beyond these three, there's still a lot to like prospect-wise. No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia is up in the big leagues right now. No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle is knocking on the big league door. No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias is just 19 years old and has potential to be special. No. 4 prospect Kyson Witherspoon came over to Boston this season during the 2025 MLB Draft. No. 6 prospect
Connelly Early is another guy knocking on the big league door.
Do the Red Sox have another potential top prospect on their hands?
Another guy who has Boston fans pretty fired up right now is No. 7 prospect, outfielder Justin Gonzales. He's just 18 years old and has been tearing the cover off of the ball this season. In 83 games, he is slashing .294/.377/.416 with four home runs, 28 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 23 doubles, two triples, and 45 runs scored.
He has been so good that it was announced on Tuesday that he was being promoted from the Class-A Salem Red Sox to the High-A Greenville Drive.
The young outfielder made his High-A debut the same day and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base as well. This kid is in just his second professional season and he already has turned heads throughout the Boston organization and among the fan base. After the news of his promotion broke, fans took to social media with praise left and right for the 18-year-old.
The Red Sox have done a great job over the last few years building up this farm system and it already seems like Gonzales could be another guy to watch over the next few years.
