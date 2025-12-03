Why Red Sox's No. 1 Prospect Isn't Paying Attention To Trade Speculation

Boston Red Sox trade speculation is going to be off the charts for the next seven months, so we might as well strap in and enjoy the ride.

The Red Sox definitely could still use a No. 2 starter after acquiring Sonny Gray, and any impact bat should be of interest as well (hello, Ketel Marte?). Anyone on the roster could theoretically be traded except the two players Boston signed to nine-figure extensions last year, Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony.

Starting pitcher and Baseball America's No. 1 Boston prospect Payton Tolle has been as involved in the trade rumors as one might expect, as the Red Sox suddenly have a deep pipeline of arms. The 22-year-old could wind up in a new city by spring training, but he's doing the right thing by not worrying about it.

What Tolle thinks of constant trade talk

While volunteering at the Wonderfund of Massachusetts warehouse on Tuesday, Tolle discussed his mindset on constantly being named in trade rumors and even the occasional report.

“I’ve kind of tried to separate myself from social media a little bit,” Tolle said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I’ll hop on every now and then just to maybe try to see the latest news."

Tolle also went on to say that he understands baseball is a business, and potentially being traded is "part of it," according to Smith.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but from this writer's perspective, trading Tolle would be a massive gamble, one the Red Sox shouldn't take unless the team they're trading with isn't willing to accept anyone else.

However, how anyone outside the organization values Tolle is immaterial, when all that matters is chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's willingness to move him. That depends in part on how the depth chart stacks up around him, and of course, it also matters how the organization ranks him internally against Connelly Early, his fellow lefty who debuted late in the regular season.

