Red Sox Insider Reacts To Payton Tolle-Kyle Harrison Debate
The Boston Red Sox are going to have to make a decision for the starting rotation in the coming days.
Lucas Giolito took the mound for Boston on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles and shined, going eight shutout innings. Brayan Bello will get the ball on Wednesday followed by Garrett Crochet on Thursday. Dustin May will start either Friday or Saturday depending on what the team does with the other spot in the rotation that was left vacant by Walker Buehler moving to the bullpen.
For Boston, the two guys who have been talked about the most are Kyle Harrison -- the centerpiece in the Rafael Devers trade -- and lefty Payton Tolle -- Boston's No. 2 overall prospect.
Harrison seemingly is the most likely option because he has big league experience under his belt already and is pitching well down with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Plus, Worcester pulled him after 38 pitches on Tuesday night.
Tolle would be an intriguing option as well, of course. He has skyrocketed up Boston's farm system this year. He's been great but Red Sox manager Alex Cora somewhat sidestepped a question about Tolle on Tuesday, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"When asked if top Red Sox pitching prospect Payton Tolle is a candidate, Cora didn’t rule it out but he also didn’t say much," Smith said. "'We haven’t talked about that but there’s guys available down there that I think can do the job here at the big league level,' Cora said."
On top of this, MLB.com's Ian Browne weighed in on the Tolle-Harrison conversation as well.
Kyle Harrison vs. Payton Tolle? Or quiet third option for Red Sox?
"Dustin May, who has had two rough starts and two good ones since being acquired from the Dodgers on July 31, is currently the fourth starter," Browne said. "One thing that would generate big-time buzz at Fenway this weekend is if Boston’s No. 2 prospect, lefty Payton Tolle, gets called up for his MLB debut. Tolle, the 50th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, pitched five brilliant innings (one hit, one run, no walks, nine strikeouts) in his most recent start for Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 22...
"Another option is lefty Kyle Harrison, who made 35 career starts for the Giants prior to the Red Sox acquiring him as the centerpiece of the trade return for Rafael Devers on June 15. Harrison was held to 38 pitches over three innings for Worcester in Tuesday night's start against Durham, keeping him in play as an option for Boston this weekend."
One thing Browne did that others have not to this point is also mentioned Tyler Uberstine as an under-the-radar option.
"An under-the-radar candidate is righty Tyler Uberstine, who is having a solid season (111 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A)," Browne said. "He was a 19th-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft."
As of writing, it's already Wednesday. Boston is going to have to make a decision for either Friday or Saturday night's game. The clock is ticking and it seems like either Harrison or Tolle are the most likely options.
More MLB: Red Sox Expected To Get Veteran Bat Back For Playoff Push