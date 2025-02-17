Red Sox Feared 1 Team Above All Else In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox surely lived up to all expectations throughout the offseason.
Spring Training is in full swing right now and there hasn't been this much excitement about a Red Sox team in years. Boston said it was going to be aggressive this offseason and exceeded expectations. The Red Sox added Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval to add pitching.
Boston also was looking for a right-handed bat and clearly struck gold by bringing former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman to town. It took months to get a deal done, but the Red Sox finally were able to get a blockbuster three-year, $120 million deal done.
Over the last few months, Bregman unsurprisingly was linked to a handful of teams. While this is the case, WEEI's Rob Bradford shared that some in the Red Sox organization feared the Chicago Cubs above all the other suitors.
"Then there were the Cubs," Bradford said. "While some with the Red Sox still feared the Tigers infatuation with Bregman was going to make it impossible for him to turn his back on Detroit, others in the Sox' organization viewed Chicago as their biggest competition. Like the Red Sox, they weren't going to be offering years, but also like the Red Sox, they weren't going to be afraid to offer money and financial creativity.
"So when (Scott Boras) insinuated to the Red Sox that last week was going to meet rubber-meets-the-road time when it came to Bregman making a decision, a final level of discomfort was needed."
Chicago was heavily linked to Bregman right before the Red Sox were able to get a deal done. Two other Astros stars landed with the Cubs this offseason in Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. There was a time in which the Cubs seemed like the favorite for him, but Boston luckily got its guy.
