Red Sox-Alex Bregman Interest Goes Back Further Than Expected
The Boston Red Sox finally got the right-handed bat they have desperately wanted to add throughout the offseason.
Boston signed former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal and held his first press conference with the team on Sunday. The Red Sox certainly are lucky to have him, but it took a while to get him.
The Red Sox were linked to him for a few months, but WEEI's Rob Bradford shared that Boston made Bregman a "priority" dating all the way back to November.
"Interested teams also took vastly different approaches, with some wanting to draw the 30-year-old with more years while others wanted to woo him with a lot of money with less longevity to the contract," Bradford said. "And, all along, there was the mystery surrounding what each of these competing clubs were doing. What was clear starting from that November get-together, was that the Red Sox wanted to make Bregman a priority ... no matter what happened with another Boras' clients, Juan Soto.
"'Bregman was always part of it,' (Scott Boras) said regarding the Red Sox' offseason focus. 'There was never any point where he wasn’t. I don’t know what they would have done if Juan had signed here, but my clear impression was that they were pursuing him no matter what.'"
The Red Sox clearly liked him this offseason and now have him with the organization. This isn't the first time the Red Sox wanted him. They drafted him in the 29th round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school, but he opted for college.
Luckily, they got their guy now.
