Red Sox Fiery Hurler Has 'Very Low' Chance Of Being Traded Despite Rumors
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox fan-favorite isn't going anywhere.
There have been rumblings all season so far about a possible firesale for Boston but that won't be the case. The Red Sox have performed too well to justify anything other than buying at the deadline.
Boston currently is eight games above .500 heading into an important series against the rival New York Yankees. If the Red Sox can continue to shine against their bitter rival, it will just make things even more clear that the front office should be investing in this team.
There have been all sorts of rumors all season and one player who has been mentioned as a trade candidate is starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. Although that is the case, the New York Post's Jon Heyman called the chances of a deal involving Pivetta "very low."
"Boston is a surprise contender," Heyman said. "Trade chances: Very low."
Pivetta has been a fan-favorite since joining the Red Sox in 2020 and he has had a solid season to this point. He has a 4.06 ERA so far this season and should be able to get that number down even further.
The trade deadline is just a few weeks away and the Red Sox should be looking to add at this point. The only thing that could change this fact is a lengthy losing streak over the next few weeks, but they have been great so far this season and one of the best teams in baseball over the last month.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Fireballer Is Available With Reunion Making Sense