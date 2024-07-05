Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Fireballer Is Available With Reunion Making Sense
The Boston Red Sox should be considering all options at this point to improve the bullpen this summer, even a possible reunion.
Boston has performed well above expectations so far this season and now is trending toward being buyers at the trade deadline. The Red Sox currently hold an American League Wild Card spot and are set to begin an important series against the New York Yankees on Friday night which could help determine the club's deadline plans.
The Red Sox's biggest need is in the starting rotation and it wouldn't be shocking to see the club make a move. One player who could make a lot of sense is former Boston fan-favorite Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi currently plays for the Texas Rangers but he was mentioned as an option who could get traded this summer by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The defending World Series champions are in danger of falling out of the (American League) postseason picture, and if (General Manager) Chris Young decides to sell, Eovaldi -- a potential free agent earning $16 million this season -- should draw plenty of interest given his track record of postseason success," Feinsand said. "The right-hander has a sub-4.00 ERA for the fifth straight season, and while his contract includes a vesting $20 million option for 2025, it’s no certainty that the 34-year-old would trigger it rather than becoming a free agent."
Eovaldi was beloved in Boston but left the club ahead of the 2023 season. He has shined since joining the Rangers and has a 3.15 ERA so far this season in 14 games.
If he actually becomes available, he would be the perfect option to improve the Red Sox's starting rotation.
