Red Sox Finally Get Clear Update On $38.5 Million Ex-All-Star
The Boston Red Sox got a pretty huge reinforcement on Tuesday night.
Boston got Brayan Bello back on the hill and he thrived going five innings while allowing just four base hits to go along with one earned run. On top of this he struck out three batters and walked three batters as well.
He isn’t the only Boston starter on his way back to town. Bello began the season on the Injured List and fellow hurler Lucas Giolito also hasn’t been available to kick off the season. While this is the case, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared on Tuesday that Giolito will make one more start in the minor leagues before likely returning next week.
"Lucas Giolito will make another rehab start and then likely will return next week in Toronto," Smith said. "Alex Cora on Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito: 'He has one more and then the plan is for him to rejoin us next week.'"
If everything goes as planned he should be ready to go by next week’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays, as Smith noted. The series will take place from Apr. 29th through May 1st.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that Giolito's next expected start will be on Friday for Worcester.
"Giolito pitches Friday for Worcester," Cotillo said.
If he follows a typical five-day period between starts, that would put him on pace to get the ball on May 1st against the Blue Jays, but those specifics haven't been announced.
He signed a two-year, $38.5 million deal with Boston last offseason. He missed the 2024 season and picked up his $19 million option for 2025. There's also a vesting $14 million option for the 2026 season that would turn into a club option if Giolito doesn't reach 140 innings pitched.
