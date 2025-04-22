Red Sox 19-Year-Old Getting Trade Buzz After 'Terrific' Start
The Boston Red Sox's farm system is loaded with talented offensive pieces right now.
Boston's farm system currently boasts Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer who are two of the top overall prospects in the game right now. This doesn't even include Kristian Campbell who is currently in the majors after ranking as one of the top overall prospects as well.
Seven of Boston's top eight prospects are offensive players with No. 5 prospect Luis Perales being the lone hurler. That's a lot of talent and only so many spots to go around. Boston clearly is in win-now mode this year after all of the moves of the offseason. Could a trade work in Boston's favor?
It's too early to know, but the buzz is only going to intensify as we get closer to the summer. ESPN's David Schoenfield got a head start and shared a column on Tuesday of early trade deadline candidates from each team. For Boston, No. 4 prospect Franklin Arias was one of the three names that Schoenfield mentioned.
"Trade candidates: Marcelo Mayer/Franklin Arias/Yoelin Cespedes," Schoenfield said. "Roman Anthony is a nonstarter, but maybe Marcelo Mayer? Trevor Story is still under contract for two more years after all. With Mayer, the (Miami Marlins) could shift Xavier Edwards to second base. If not Mayer, Arias, and Cespedes are high-upside young infielders in Single-A ball (Arias is off to a terrific start)."
Arias has been red-hot to kick off the 2025 season. He is slashing .375/.436/.429 with seven RBIs, three stolen bases, five walks, three doubles, and 12 runs scored in just 14 games for the High-A Salem Red Sox.
He's a middle infielder -- which Boston clearly has a surplus of -- but he's still very young at 19 years old. A trade surely could net Boston someone talented -- like a pitcher -- but it's too early to be thinking about this. Check back this summer.
