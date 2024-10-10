Red Sox Fire 6 Coaches In First Significant Move Of 2024 MLB Offseason
The Boston Red Sox know that big changes are required for this team to move forward and be successful. Three straight postseason disappointments necessitate it.
On Wednesday, those changes began with the coaching staff.
The Red Sox reportedly fired six coaches, according to the Boston Globe. It is not known whether the decision was made by ownership, the front office, manager Alex Cora, or some combination of those folks.
Though none of the marquee names were affected, the Red Sox still plundered some of their longest-tenured coaches. Gone are first-base coach Andy Fox, bullpen coach Kyle Walker, assistant hitting coach Luis Ortiz, mental skills coach Rey Fuentes, trainer Ben Chadwick, and bullpen catcher Mani Martinez.
Martinez joined the Boston organization in 2005 and had been in his bullpen catcher role for more than 10 years. Fox joined the organization in 2011, though he only got one year as first-base coach. The rest were all hired within the last five years.
Most recognizable names on the Red Sox's coaching staff were spared. Cora had already been extended through the 2027 season, but pitching coach Andrew Bailey, game-planning coordinator Jason Varitek, and hitting coach Pete Fatse appear to be locked into their roles for 2025 as well.
No ballclub wants to let hard-working people go, but sometimes a change is necessary to get the team back on course. If the Red Sox want to avoid more firing sprees in future seasons, it's a good idea to start winning--the more, the merrier.
