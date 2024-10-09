Will Red Sox Swing Surprise Trade For White Sox $55 Million All-Star?
Is it too early to start placing limitations on this Boston Red Sox offseason?
After a disappointing 81-81 finish this year, the Red Sox are in desperate need of a playoff berth in 2025. They aren't far away from being a contender, but there are some obvious needs that must be satisfied in order to make them playoff-viable.
Near the top of that list is a powerful right-handed bat, especially if 2024 Red Sox home run leader Tyler O'Neill leaves in free agency. Boston was far too lefty-dominant this season, and especially because they play at Fenway Park, this team needs to find a righty who can do damage.
How they will acquire that bat is another issue. Free agency seems to be the most likely option, but don't rule out a trade just yet. And as trade targets go, they don't get much more intriguing than Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently speculated that the White Sox could once again look to find a new home for Robert this winter after failing to do so at the 2024 trade deadline.
"Robert ended up having a rough 2024 campaign, posting an OPS (.657) exactly 200 points below where he finished the previous season. But he did play in 93 out of a possible 102 games from June 4 onward and stole a career-high 23 bases," Miller said.
"Those were good signs from a guy with durability concerns of his own, and there now should be plenty of teams willing to buy low on Robert bouncing back in the slugging department. He is owed $15M next season, followed by a pair of $20M club options for 2026 and 2027."
After the 2023 season, Red Sox fans likely would have been enthused about acquiring Robert. He mashed 38 home runs, played terrific defense in center field, and won a Silver Slugger Award. Unfortunately, his stock has taken a dip just as the Red Sox have developed an outfield surplus.
It's tricky to say Boston shouldn't want Robert, because when your principal need is right-handed power, a right-handed bat with a recent 38-homer season should always be under heavy consideration. But perhaps there are less costly options elsewhere in terms of the prospect capital the Red Sox would have to surrender.
It's unwise to rule anything out at this point, but if Robert does get traded, it doesn't feel at this stage as though the Red Sox will be the likely destination.
