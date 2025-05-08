Red Sox Flamethrower Etched Name In Record Books Again
The Boston Red Sox have been at the center of some wild speculation this season so far.
Boston has had an up-and-down start to the season so far but currently are 20-19 on the season after beating the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon. For all of the inconsistencies of the season so far, one guy who has continiously been great is closer Aroldis Chapman. He won the closer job out of Spring Training and has run with it in 2025.
Overall, he has appeared in 14 games so far this season and has a 2.19 ERA and five saves in 12 1/3 innings of work. The Red Sox clearly wanted to add firepower to the bullpen this past offseason and got arguably the best fastball in the entire league. Chapman has set and broken the record for fastest pitch in Boston history already three times this season.
Most recently, he set a new Boston record and threw the fastest pitch in the league to this point on Wednesday night at 103.8 miles per hour, as shared by MLB on social media.
"103.8 MPH," MLB shared. "Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch by a Red Sox pitcher in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) and the fastest pitch in the Majors this season."
There's been some wild trade speculation throughout the season revolving around the idea of adding another closer. There's no reason to do so at all with the way that Chapman is throwing.
