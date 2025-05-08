Insider Has Polarizing Idea For Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer
It's going to be hard to keep Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony in the minor leagues forever for the Boston Red Sox.
Both of the prospects are tearing the cover off of the ball and there has been more and more chatter about each of these guys each day. Recently, there has been speculation about the possibility of moving either to first base with Triston Casas out for the season. Although the team has made it sound like a change isn't coming, but ESPN's Buster Olney interestingly called Mayer the second-best option to fill in for Casas.
"His future with the Red Sox is as a middle infielder, but there is precedent in Boston's history of using a star prospect as a stop-gap solution," Olney said. "In 2013, the Red Sox needed a third baseman and promoted shortstop Xander Bogaerts to play the spot, and they went on to win the World Series. For Mayer to move from shortstop to first base would be a more dramatic change, but one staffer believes he could do this with relative ease.
"'He's athletic enough to do it,' the staffer said, 'and he'd hold down the position offensively. You'd have some growing pains on defense, but he's played on the right side of the infield before [at second] and he would hit enough to make it work. That's the thing -- they need offense from that position. If they weren't trying to win, you wouldn't think about it. But they are trying to win and it's something you consider.'"
Should the Red Sox consider a move like this to get the young infielder in the majors quickly?
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer Get Eyebrow Raising Update