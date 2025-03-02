Red Sox Forgotten 24-Year-Old Has Turned Heads In Spring Training
Over the last few months, excitement has exponentially grown surrounding the Boston Red Sox.
Boston missed the playoffs last season but now looks like one of the best overall teams in the American League. This is thanks in large part to the team's young core having another year of experience under their belt. But, obviously, the additions of guys like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman don't hurt.
The Red Sox have so much talent on this roster that some guys almost have gotten forgotten. With all of the excitement about the team, one guy who hasn't gotten pretty much any buzz at all is outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.
He's just 24 years old and would be a guy that pretty much any team would be excited to have. The Red Sox now have a surplus of talent to the point where Rafaela isn't getting the same level of praise. As a rookie last year, he appeared in 152 games and slashed .246/.274/.390 with 15 home runs, 75 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and 23 doubles while also providing top-tier defense.
With all of the chatter about the team in Spring Training, one thing that has gotten lost is the fact that he's been phenomenal. In five games so far, he's slashing .455/.538/.818 with one home run, four RBIs, one double, two walks, and zero strikeouts.
Rafaela altered his approach at the plate and mechanics and it has been great in a small sample size. The Red Sox are lucky to have him.
