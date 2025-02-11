Red Sox 'Forgotten Man' Projected To Win Starting Job Over MLB's No. 7 Prospect
The second base position has plagued the Boston Red Sox since the heyday of Dustin Pedroia, and 2024 was one of the worst seasons yet.
The 2024 Red Sox used 11 players at second base, all of whom started between one and 65 games. The list included Enmanuel Valdez, who was designated for assignment this offseason, starting catcher Connor Wong, and Zack Short, who most people likely forgot ever played for the team.
Vaughn Grissom, who was acquired in the Chris Sale trade with the Atlanta Braves, was supposed to hold down the second base job, before injuries and a bout with the flu derailed his season early on. This season, Grissom is back in the mix, but he doesn't have nearly as much leeway.
Top prospect Kristian Campbell, who flew through the minor leagues last season, is charging hard to take Grissom's spot. As both players get acclimated to the spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida this week, does either player have the edge early on?
In an Opening Day roster projection released Monday, MLB.com's Ian Browne tabbed Grissom to win the starting second base job out of camp, calling the position battle "the best" that the Red Sox would have this spring.
"A forgotten man due to injuries and ineffectiveness last season, Grissom will have to win back his job this spring," Browne wrote.
"Kristian Campbell, MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 overall prospect (No. 3 for Boston), has fans buzzing after his breakout season in the Minors. The versatile defender will push Grissom in what should be the best positional competition of camp."
Everyone deserves a mulligan, and Grissom turned 24 in January, so it's not as though his time has already passed. But he has to prove his bat is going to be better--far better--than the .190 average and .219 slugging percentage he mustered in his 31 big-league games last season.
Grissom vs. Campbell will be on every Red Sox fan's mind to start spring training. We'll see how soon there's any sort of update as to who has the early edge, because this decision could be made at the last possible second.
More MLB: Insider 'Skeptical' Alex Bregman Gets Long-Term Deal; Will Red Sox Land All-Star?