Red Sox Forgotten Slugger Quickly Made Boston History
The Boston Red Sox have a chance to be one of the best team’s in the American League in 2025.
Most of the buzz for the team has been thanks to the offseason additions of Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman. The team’s top prospects also have gotten a lot of buzz. Kristian Campbell especially has been praised and earned his promotion to the majors and collected his first big league hit on Thursday.
One guy who seemingly has been forgotten but stepped up on Thursday was outfielder Wilyer Abreu. He was a red-hot rookie last year but was in trade rumors all offseason and then an illness took him out for a good chunk of Spring Training.
Thursday’s contest had a lot of excitement thanks to Bregman, Crochet, Chapman, and Campbell, but it was Abreu who stole the show. He even joined Carlton Fisk as the only two members of the team to hit two home runs and reach base at least four times on Opening Day, per former Red Sox Director of Baseball Communications JP Long.
"Wilyer Abreu (2025) and Carlton Fisk (1973) are the only Red Sox players ever to hit at least 2 HR and reach base at least 4 times on Opening Day," Long shared on social media. "Abreu is the only Red Sox player ever to hit 2 HR—including a go-ahead homer in the 9th inning or later—on Opening Day."
If most teams had a 25-year-old second-year player entering a season after a rookie year like Abreu had, they would be getting all of the buzz. Boston has so much talent that Abreu has been overshadowed, but he showed what he can do on Thursday.
