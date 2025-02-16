Red Sox Former First Round Pick Follows Mookie Betts, Signs Deal With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed another former Boston Red Sox baseball player, but this instance won’t be as painful for Red Sox fans as the Mookie Betts situation.
On Saturday, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya revealed that the Dodgers have agreed to a minor league deal with a 29-year-old infielder who was drafted with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft by the Red Sox. The right-handed batter and fielder — who has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals — is a career .238 hitter with 42 home runs and 142 RBIs.
“Veteran infielder Michael Chavis is … in Dodgers camp,” Ardaya posted to X. “Minor league deal, source says, with NRI.”
NESN’s Tim Crowley quickly picked up on the Chavis news on Saturday night.
“Michael Chavis had raw power and multiple memorable home runs in his short career with the Boston Red Sox,” Crowley said.
“Boston eventually dealt him to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2021 MLB trade deadline for reliever Austin Davis. He spent time with the Washington Nationals as well and briefly signed a deal with the Seattle Mariners. Now, Chavis has another home in the National League and one that gives him a chance to win.”
“Chavis signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a non-roster invite to spring training … He becomes the latest player in the Dodgers’ clubhouse with Red Sox connections from Mookie Betts to Kiké Hernandez to Ryan Brasier to manager Dave Roberts.”
“The Dodgers dominated their way to a World Series championship and further stacked the roster with notable additions this offseason. Chavis looks to rebuild his stock around a game and does so with one of the sport’s premiere organizations.”
Chavis made his MLB debut for the Red Sox back on April 20, 2019.
More MLB: Expert Discusses Elite Red Sox Prospect: 'Looks Like A Big Leaguer'