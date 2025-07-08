Red Sox Found Next Homegrown Superstar, Per Alex Bregman
Despite all of the drama of the last few years, the Boston Red Sox have done a good job in recently developing homegrown stars.
Even though most aren't with the team any longer, guys like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers worked their way up and helped to take the Red Sox to the mountaintop. Unfortunately, those guys aren't around any longer, but Boston has potentially found the next generation of homegrown superstars.
The "Big 3" obviously got a lot of buzz over the last few years and heading into the 2025 season. Now, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are both in Boston and Kristian Campbell is working his way back up. There are other guys to be fired up about as well like Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Jarren Duran among others.
We'll see how the trade deadline impacts this roster, but the Red Sox are set up for the future and right now it all starts with Anthony. He's the No. 1 prospect in baseball for a reason. He started off his big league career slowly, but the 21-year-old is on fire and over the last 16 games is slashing .328/.423/.475 with one homer, seven RBIs, and six doubles. Overall, he's slashing .250/.353/.398 with two homers, 11 RBIs, and seven doubles in 25 games played.
This kid is the real deal and again, he's just 21 years old. He's nowhere near as good as he's going to be yet, but he still has caught Alex Bregman's eye to the point where he said that the Red Sox have found someone who is going to be a superstar for a "long time."
"Super special player," Bregman said. "I think he's going to be a superstar in this league for a long time. He's fun to watch and it's been awesome to watch him go about his business.
"He's the same guy every day when he shows up to the ballpark, whether he's 0-for-4 or 4-for-4. The maturity that he has at his age, it's special, and it's part of the reason why he's so good."
Bregman is someone who has had success for a long time in this league. He's won championships, been an All-Star, and has been a superstar himself. If he's giving this stamp of approval, it's worth listening.
