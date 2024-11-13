Red Sox 'Fully Capable' Of Pulling Off Blockbuster For Ace, Per Insider
Could there be a major trade coming for the Boston Red Sox?
It has already been reported on many occasions that Boston is looking to add and specifically add some starting pitching help. This continues to be mentioned and the Red Sox seem very aggressive.
This offseason feels very different than the last few, and Boston even is gearing up for a meeting with New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. Boston seems like it isn't afraid to make a big move and ESPN's Buster Olney suggested the team could be an option for another one.
Olney said that the Red Sox are "fully capable" of putting together an enticing enough offer to land Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
"Craig Breslow, head of baseball operations for the Red Sox, oversees a system teeming with four elite prospects, from outfielder Roman Anthony to catcher Kyle Teel, and at some point, the Red Sox might have to make a decision on whether to move Rafael Devers to first base, which could free up Triston Casas," Olney said. "So the Red Sox are fully capable of putting together an offer to land Crochet -- and if that happened, said one rival evaluator, "They would compete for the playoffs next year."
"Breslow is seen as more deliberate in his decision-making than (Dave Dombrowski) or (A.J. Preller) and might prefer to keep his homegrown guys and spend dollars on pitching, rather than prospects. In theory, they could sign a (Corbin Burnes) or a (Max Fried) and hoard the prospects. But the Red Sox have the financial and prospect ammunition to take either path."
This doesn't guarantee that Crochet is coming to town. It isn't too shocking that the Red Sox could put together a good enough offer for him, as the club has one of the best farm systems in baseball. Keep an eye on him as the trade market heats up.
More MLB: Red Sox Showing Interest In $34 Million All-Star, Postseason Hero