Red Sox Showing Interest In $34 Million All-Star, Postseason Hero
The Boston Red Sox definitely are keeping their options open.
Boston's starting rotation needs an addition or two, and with each passing day, it seems like that will happen. The Red Sox are expected to spend heavily this winter and have been tied to every big-name player who is available.
The Red Sox mainly have been linked to the likes of Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried, but there are other options out there. Another player the Red Sox reportedly have shown some interest in is old friend Nathan Eovaldi, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"While top-tier available pitchers remain Red Sox priority, they are one of about a dozen teams who have shown some level of interest in Nathan Eovaldi," Bradford said.
Eovaldi joined the Red Sox in 2018 and almost immediately became a postseason hero as the club went on to win the World Series. He remained with the Red Sox through the end of the end of the 2022 campaign.
The fireballer became an All-Star as a member of the Red Sox and spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers. He once again was a postseason star and helped lead Texas to the World Series in 2023.
Eovaldi signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Rangers and had an option for the 2025 campaign. He decided against the option and should get a tad more in free agency now. Could that be with Boston?
More MLB: Red Sox, Blue Jays Expected To Enter Bidding War For Rotation 'Anchor'