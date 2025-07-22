Red Sox Get Back-Breaking News, All-Star Uncertain For Season
The Boston Red Sox are going to miss one of their biggest pieces of the starting rotation for a while.
Tanner Houck hasn’t made a start since May 12th. It was shared this week that the 2024 All-Star had a setback in his road to recovery and then it was shared on Monday that he has been shut down and a return is uncertain right now, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"Tanner Houck is shut down indefinitely after a recurrence of flexor soreness, Alex Cora said, but won’t need surgery," Healey said. "It’s unclear what this means for Houck this season. 'We gotta go to step one, I guess,' Cora said."
This isn't the update fans likely wanted to see at this point. Houck was the team's most dependable starter in 2024 and now the club has been without him for most of the campaign already and there's no timetable for return, or even known if that would be this season.
There have been rumors about the Red Sox wanting to add another starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. With the news about Houck, that only makes those rumors make even more sense. Boston lost on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, but this is a team worth investing in. With another starter to fill Houck's place, they could do some damage in the American League.
This is a topic that isn't going anyway anytime soon, but hopefully, this setback ends up being a short-term one instead of a season-ender.