Red Sox 28-Year-Old 'Not Close' To Return Due To December Setback
Opening Day is just about here and unfortunately at least one important Boston Red Sox pitcher won't be taking the mound.
Red Sox hurler Kutter Crawford has been dealing with a knee issue and it has been shared recently that he wouldn't be ready to go for Opening Day. Manager Alex Cora addressed this fact and there has been reports out there also confirming the news.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey discussed it further in a recent column and shared that the reason for Crawford's absence stems from a setback he suffered with his injured knee back in December.
"While (Brayan Bello) is expected to rejoin the Red Sox rotation at some point in April, there’s less certainty on the timeline for right-hander Kutter Crawford, who will also begin the season on the IL.
"Crawford injured his knee last April while running to cover first base but pitched through the discomfort all season. A rehab program this winter had him on track for a normal spring, but Crawford had a setback with his knee recovery in December. He’s been throwing this spring, but not at full strength so as not to further irritate the knee, and he is not close to throwing live batting practice."
The Red Sox entered camp seemingly having a surplus of starters with six capable guys in Crawford, Bello, Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, and Walker Buehler. Now, Crawford is going to begin the season on the Injured List and Bello likely will as well. Giolito had to leave his recent start and underwent an MRI on Wednesday.
The rotation certainly has been bitten by the injury bug.
