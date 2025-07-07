Red Sox Get Clarity On Return Date For 1 Of 2 Key Injured Sluggers
Monday was a big day for Boston Red Sox injury news, specifically regarding outfielder/designated hitter and third baseman Alex Bregman.
Yoshida's case is much more straightforward. The 31-year-old, who has missed the entire season thus far due to a slow-ish recovery from labrum surgery at the end of the 2024 campaign, had been on a rehab assignment for the past week, and it was clear he'd make his season debut this week, likely during the upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies.
On Monday, manager Alex Cora laid out the timeline. Yoshida's return date, it seems, will be Wednesday, barring an unforeseen change.
“He’ll be activated this week,” Cora said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “Another day of working out. Probably another one tomorrow and most likely Wednesday.”
As for Bregman, the recently-named All-Star who has been out since May 23 with a quad strain, Cora had less clarity. The Red Sox's best hitter before his injury, Bregman has been ramping up his workload to try and make his return without a rehab assignment before the Red Sox break for the All-Star Game at the end of this week.
"Heavy day today," Cora said, per Smith. "He'll have another one tomorrow. We'll talk with him later on today, see what we're going to do. Realistically, sooner rather than later. How soon? We don't know yet. He's hitting outside now. He feels great."
Cora was then asked if Bregman would be activated in time for Thursday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“That’s a tough one,” Cora said, per Smith. “Probably we want to see him do it a little bit more. He feels like he can go right now. So that’s why I’m saying, let’s get together as a group and be smart about it and decide what we’re going to do.”
If Bregman appears at all in the Rays series, it has to be considered a win, if only because it will eliminate the uncertainty of his readiness to begin the second half. Plus, he might get to participate in the All-Star Game itself rather than watching from the sidelines (or back home with his family).
Yoshida's and Bregman's returns will bring the Red Sox lineup as close as it's been to whole since the Rafael Devers trade. But if you think you know how this team will perform based on who's available, you're rarely going to be proven right.