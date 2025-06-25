Red Sox Get Crushing Injury Update On Key Starting Pitcher
The most valuable thing about Kutter Crawford for the 2024 Boston Red Sox was his availability. The right-hander was highly volatile, but he made 33 starts on the mound, tied for the most in Major League Baseball.
In 2025, it appears he'll make no starts at all.
Crawford came into spring training with a lingering knee injury from last season that set him back several months. But it appears an unspecified wrist injury, which was suffered off the field while he was in the middle of a long rehab process, will be the final blow that ends his 2025 campaign.
According to a Wednesday report from Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, Crawford is scheduled to undergo wrist surgery that is "likely" season-ending, per Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Cora also said that the injury was an "accident," but that Crawford hadn't done anything "irresponsible," per Healey. The skipper declined to mention specifics.
Crawford, 29, had a 9-16 record last season, the most losses of any pitcher in the majors, to go with a 4.36 ERA. He also allowed 34 home runs, three more than any other pitcher.
Crawford entered the All-Star break last season with a 3.00 ERA and only 14 home runs allowed in his first 20 starts of the season. But coming back from the break, he let up 20 home runs and surrendered 51 earned runs in 13 starts, good for an ERA of 6.59.
Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, the knee issue began in Crawford's third start of 2024. One has to imagine, though, that it got tougher to pitch through as the year went along.
Crawford was supposed to be a key depth piece for this team, and probably would have one of the five spots in the starting rotation if he'd stayed healthy. Walker Buehler and his 6.28 ERA currently occupy one of those spots, while Tanner Houck had an 8.04 mark before going on the injured list.
Now, there's nothing for the righty to do but refocus his energy toward a full, healthy campaign in 2026. As for the Red Sox, one potential solution to their Achilles' heel just disappeared.
