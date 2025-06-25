Will Yankees, Red Sox Make Alex Bregman Trade? MLB Insider Takes Hard Stance
It's fair to say that Alex Bregman's future with the Boston Red Sox is the most urgent storyline surrounding the team for the rest of 2025.
If Bregman leaves after his arrival at least indirectly caused the rift with Rafael Devers, Red Sox management will never be forgiven. Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract in February, but he can opt out this winter if he continues his strong start to the season upon returning from the injured list.
On Tuesday night, the Boston Globe reported that Bregman and agent Scott Boras are "all ears" when it comes to extension offers from the Red Sox. That's good news, but it's also no guarantee a new deal gets hammered out.
There's a doomsday scenario in which the Red Sox would consider trading Bregman at next month's trade deadline if they don't think they have a shot at re-signing him. And the arch-rival New York Yankees might have the most desperate need at third base of any contender.
So would the Red Sox consider trading Bregman? Maybe so, but not to the Yankees, says Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
"If they don’t mind a modern-day Boston Tea Party with everyone ripping up their tickets, the Red Sox could set the trade deadline ablaze by dealing Alex Bregman before he opts out or trading outfielder Jarren Duran," Nightengale wrote on Wednesday.
Nightengale already seems pessimistic about the overall odds of a Bregman trade based on tone, but he took things a step farther when it came to a trade with the Bronx Bombers.
"The American League is wide open, and the Yankees are poised to take full advantage of the opportunity. They badly need a third baseman or a second baseman, and realize there’s 0% chance that the Red Sox (will answer) their prayers by trading them Alex Bregman," Nightengale wrote.
Whether that's reassuring to Red Sox fans, given the fact that almost nobody in the national or local media saw the Devers trade coming, is up to the individual. But there were lots of other factors at play that aren't factors with Bregman.
