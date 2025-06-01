Red Sox Get First Important Kutter Crawford Update In Weeks
The Boston Red Sox‘s rotation depth has been seriously tested this season so far.
There hasn’t been a single game in which the team’s entire rotation has been healthy. The club still seems to be a bit away from full health, but it was shared that Kutter Crawford is likely to finally start a minor league rehab assignment next week, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"In the coming weeks, both Crawford (who has missed the season with a lingering knee injury) and Houck (out since May 13 with a right flexor pronator strain after posting an 8.04 ERA in 9 starts) could both get close to returning," Cotillo said. "Crawford, in Fort Myers, threw a four-inning live batting practice session Saturday and is slated to begin a multi-start rehab assignment next week. (Tanner Houck), whose IL stint appeared more mental than physical at first, is feeling better and is long tossing. His return to bullpen sessions could come soon."
That's great news. Crawford hasn't been able to take the mound with Boston yet this season due to his knee injury, but was solid last year. He led the league with 33 starts, but also 16 losses. The losses don't tell the full story. He finished the season with 1.9 wins above replacement and a 4.36 ERA in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
His ERA was at 3.77 on August 2nd, but he struggled down the stretch. Now, it sounds like the Red Sox are a few weeks away from getting him back.
