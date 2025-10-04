Red Sox Get Glass-Half-Full Alex Bregman Update From MLB Insider
The offseason has begun, and the biggest question mark surrounding the Boston Red Sox is the status of third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman, who will turn 32 before the season, can opt out of the final two years of his current contract (valued at $80 million) and pursue free agency. It seemed like a lock he would do so for most of the season, but his slump down the stretch, when combined with the 43 games he missed due to injury this year, raised just a shadow of a doubt.
One Major League Baseball insider provided a major Bregman update late on Friday, and much like with any offseason news, there are positive and negative ways to spin it for Boston fans.
Red Sox-Bregman reunion possibility, per insider
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote that the odds Bregman opts out are close to 100%, which isn't altogether surprising. But the insider also shared that the "consensus" among executives was that the Red Sox were still the most likely landing spot for the three-time All-Star.
"According to a source, it’s a near certainty that Bregman will opt out and test free agency for a second straight year, this time without a qualifying offer attached to him," Feinsand wrote.
"The consensus around the league is that a Bregman-Boston reunion remains the most likely scenario, though should the two part ways, that could open up the possibility of the Sox making a push for a free-agent power bat such as Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber."
In 114 games this season, Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462 and hit 18 home runs with 62 RBI. Strong numbers, to be certain, but hard to argue it was production worth $40 million per season. Yet, Bregman also made himself a near-indispensable member of the clubhouse, even making a material impact on the pitching staff.
Also, it's more of a footnote in the report, but the idea that a Bregman signing and pursuing an Alonso/Schwarber type slugger are mutually exclusive is not very encouraging, considering how much power this offense was lacking by the end of the season.
Feinsand also named the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers as possible other suitors based on last offseason's pursuit and those teams' current situations at third base.
If you're a Red Sox fan hoping Bregman stays, this initial update has to be seen generally in a positive light, but a lot can still happen in the coming weeks before his opt-out decision is due.
