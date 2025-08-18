Red Sox Get Good News About Return Of Flamethrower
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best overall bullpens in baseball and it's about to get even better.
Boston enters play on Monday night with the sixth-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball. There's been some negative buzz recently about the bullpen, especially after Aroldis Chapman was not used on Sunday night in the club's rough loss against the Miami Marlins. The bullpen had a brutal day and the Red Sox choked the contest overall and that has given the bullpen a bad look for the time being.
But, overall, it has been a weapon this year. The Red Sox's bullpen ERA is 3.74. The Texas Rangers currently have the top spot at 3.44 on the season. Boston isn't too far behind and is about to get back arguably one of the team's best relievers. Boston hasn't had flamethrower Justin Slaten available for a big league game since May 28th.
Before that, he had a 3.47 ERA in 24 appearances. That ERA is solid but was skewed by a few poor outings. Overall, he was lights-out before going down with right shoulder inflammation.
Red Sox flamethrower closing in on return to Boston at the perfect time
The Red Sox could use him back right about now and MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported that he will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday.
"Red Sox setup man Justin Slaten will go on a rehab assignment tomorrow," Smith said.
This doesn't mean that he will be back in the next few days, but this is a great sign. In Spring Training, there was chatter about Slaten competing with Chapman and Liam Hendriks for the closer role. That's how highly the Red Sox think of him after a stellar rookie campaign last year. He had a 2.93 ERA in 44 appearances.
Boston has had one of the best bullpens in the game despite losing him for most of the season to this point. Fortunately, it sounds like they are going to get one of their weapons back in the near future. Plus, the Red Sox just got Nathaniel Lowe as well. Recently, there have been questions about the bullpen and first base. It sounds like both are going to be solved in the very near future. Again, Slaten isn't coming back to Boston over the next few days, but without a setback down in the minors we should see him soon.