Red Sox Get Hit With Unfortunate Roman Anthony Update
It doesn't sound like Roman Anthony will be back for the Boston Red Sox anytime soon.
It was announced that the Red Sox's injured players were heading down to Fort Myers to continue rehabbing. When it was shared, it was noted that Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer would both be included in the group going down to Florida along with Dustin May among others.
The Red Sox are missing Roman Anthony
The Red Sox kicked off their Wild Card round series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday evening and announced their Wild Card roster on Tuesday morning. Obviously, Anthony was not on it. Before the Red Sox began the action against New York on Tuesday, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe shared that Anthony still isn't doing baseball activities yet.
"Roman Anthony still isn’t doing baseball activities, if you were wondering if anything had changed the past two days," Healey said.
It will be interesting to follow along over the next few days. The Red Sox are playing Game 1 on Tuesday, Game 2 on Wednesday, and Game 3 on Thursday if necessary. If the Red Sox can advance, they would begin the American League Division Series on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Essentially what this means, is that for Anthony to return in the near future, the Red Sox would need to advance past New York and he would also need to begin baseball activities and speed through ahead of Saturday, four days from now.
That unfortunately doesn't seem very likely. If the Red Sox can advance past the Yankees and the Blue Jays, the American League Championship Series would begin on Sunday, Oct. 12th, a little under two weeks from now. That still seems tight if Anthony isn't doing baseball activities at the moment, but can't be ruled out at this time. Boston hasn't ruled Anthony out for the season so we'll continue to follow along and keep you informed. But, unfortunately, not the most positive update in the world for the young outfielder.
