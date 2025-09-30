Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Get Hit With Unfortunate Roman Anthony Update

The Boston Red Sox are missing the outfielder...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a one run hits an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a one run hits an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

It doesn't sound like Roman Anthony will be back for the Boston Red Sox anytime soon.

It was announced that the Red Sox's injured players were heading down to Fort Myers to continue rehabbing. When it was shared, it was noted that Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer would both be included in the group going down to Florida along with Dustin May among others.

The Red Sox are missing Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony
Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) scores a run on a ball by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) (not pictured) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Red Sox kicked off their Wild Card round series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday evening and announced their Wild Card roster on Tuesday morning. Obviously, Anthony was not on it. Before the Red Sox began the action against New York on Tuesday, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe shared that Anthony still isn't doing baseball activities yet.

"Roman Anthony still isn’t doing baseball activities, if you were wondering if anything had changed the past two days," Healey said.

It will be interesting to follow along over the next few days. The Red Sox are playing Game 1 on Tuesday, Game 2 on Wednesday, and Game 3 on Thursday if necessary. If the Red Sox can advance, they would begin the American League Division Series on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Essentially what this means, is that for Anthony to return in the near future, the Red Sox would need to advance past New York and he would also need to begin baseball activities and speed through ahead of Saturday, four days from now.

That unfortunately doesn't seem very likely. If the Red Sox can advance past the Yankees and the Blue Jays, the American League Championship Series would begin on Sunday, Oct. 12th, a little under two weeks from now. That still seems tight if Anthony isn't doing baseball activities at the moment, but can't be ruled out at this time. Boston hasn't ruled Anthony out for the season so we'll continue to follow along and keep you informed. But, unfortunately, not the most positive update in the world for the young outfielder.

More MLB: Red Sox Announce Back-Breaking Lucas Giolito Update

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News