Red Sox Get Intriguing Alex Bregman Contract Update From Boston Insider
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman is going to be one of the main characters of the Major League Baseball offseason yet again.
Last year, Bregman waited until February to sign with the Red Sox after a nine-year career with the Houston Astros. Because Houston saddled him with the qualifying offer, the Red Sox had to surrender a draft pick to bring him into the fold.
After a good-not-great first season in Boston, Bregman has to be tempted by the idea of opting out and pursuing free agency without the qualifying offer attached. It's been widely assumed by many that he'll do so, but on Tuesday, one insider pushed back slightly on that notion.
Some believe Bregman may opt in
Rob Bradford of WEEI reported Tuesday that some members of the Red Sox brass believe there is a decent chance Bregman opts into the second year of his three-year, $120 million contract. He would have another player option for 2027 if he decided to opt in this time around.
"While murmurs around baseball keep suggesting it will be almost certain that the third baseman opts out of his deal, some in the organization still believe there is a good chance he stays," Bradford wrote. "Bregman's agent Scott Boras told WEEI.com a month ago that the market would undeniably be different this time around for his client with no qualifying offer attached."
The 31-year-old three-time All-Star has a month left to decide whether or not he wants to stay on his current deal, during which time the Red Sox can attempt to negotiate an extension. If he opts out, he immediately becomes available to all 30 teams.
Another reason for optimism that Bregman might stay? As Bradford pointed out, the Red Sox may have more use for him than just about anyone else would.
"Bregman seems to be heading into the offseason carrying much more value to the Red Sox than he might in the open market due to a season of solid but not eye-popping numbers," Bradford wrote. "While he is seemingly really important to the construction of the Red Sox, potential suitors looking for a third baseman might not be willing to allocate the years the 31-year-old will be looking for."
It will be an interesting next month, during which time, if there's any development on the Bregman front, it's likely to play in the Red Sox's favor.
